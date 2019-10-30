Morrissey picked up an assist, five shots on goal, three hits and a minus-4 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.

It wasn't the best of games for the top pairing of Morrissey and Tucker Poolman (minus-5). Morrissey at least made a decent physical impact. The 24-year-old now has eight points and 31 shots on goal in 11 games despite his minus-9 rating for the year.