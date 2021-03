Morrissey registered a power-play assist to complement three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over Maple leafs.

Winnipeg's top-pairing left defenseman flung four shots on goal to round out his strong effort on the road, and while he was unable to light the lamp, Morrissey still made a ton of noise in the contest. He's averaging 3:10 of ice time on the man advantage, which is far and away a career-high mark.