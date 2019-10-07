Morrissey (upper body) has been given the green light to suit up versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Morrissey missed Sunday's matchup with the Islanders after sustaining an upper-body injury during warmups, but appears to be no worse for the wear. The blueliner should get back to logging over 25 minutes per game, including time with the No. 1 power-play unit. Anthony Bitetto figures to maintain his spot in the lineup due to Dmitry Kulikov's (personal) absence.