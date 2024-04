Morrissey registered two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Morrissey has two goals and nine helpers over his last eight contests, four of which have been multi-point efforts. The star defenseman is up to 10 goals, 59 helpers, 196 shots on net, 90 hits, 103 blocked shots and a plus-34 rating through 81 outings overall. If he plays and earns a point Thursday versus the Canucks, he will secure his second straight 70-point campaign.