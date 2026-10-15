Head coach Scott Arniel said Thursday that Morrissey (wrist) is considered week-to-week, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Morrissey sustained a wrist injury against the Avalanche on Oct. 7 and was initially considered day-to-day. He's slated to miss a third consecutive game Thursday against the Blackhawks and will require more time to recover than the Jets initially expected. Arniel said that Morrissey isn't expected to require surgery to address the issue, but it's not yet clear when the defenseman will be back in action.