Morrisey (undisclosed) is day-to-day with injury, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Sunday.

Morrisey took a hit from Joel Eriksson Ek towards the end of regulation during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild that Jets head coach Scott Arniel was not a fan of. As a result of that hit, the 30-year-old defenseman is now considered day-to-day. The Jets are next in action on Monday against the Oilers at home. Morrisey has 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 36 games on the season.