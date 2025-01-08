Morrissey is considered day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury in Tuesday's game against the Predators, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Morrissey was initially hurt in the first period and took just one short shift in the second before exiting the game for good. The 29-year-old defenseman scored a first-period goal Tuesday, giving him five goals and 38 points through 42 contests this season. The Jets have a home back-to-back up next with games Friday versus the Kings and Saturday versus the Avalanche. Morrissey will be evaluated further in the coming days, but if he is forced to miss time, the Jets will need to make a roster move to have a full complement of blueliners.