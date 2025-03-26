Morrissey scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Morrissey has remained steady on offense with four goals and four assists, as well as 31 shots on net and 16 blocked shots, through 12 games in March. The 29-year-old defenseman has had to shoulder a slightly heavier load with Neal Pionk (lower body) out for the last six contests, a span in which Morrissey is averaging 26:17 of ice time per game, two minutes higher than his season average. Morrissey is at 12 goals, 55 points, 154 shots on net, 101 blocks and a plus-9 rating through 71 appearances. He's off the pace to match his 69-point effort from last year, but even a slight decline has done little to take the shine off his overall play.