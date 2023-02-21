Morrissey notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Morrissey also went plus-2 with two hits in the contest. He's notched three goals and four helpers over his last six games. The 27-year-old set the Jets/Thrashers franchise record for points in a single season by a defenseman with this effort. He's now at 11 goals, 47 helpers, 115 shots on net, 70 hits, 84 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 57 appearances in what's been a massive career year for the Alberta native.