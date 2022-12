Morrissey produced a pair of power-play assists and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Morrissey now has 11 assists during a nine-game streak, and six of those helpers have come with the man advantage. His two-point effort Sunday gave him 36 for the season, putting him one shy of his career high from last year. He's at five goals, 31 helpers, 14 power-play points, 48 shots on goal, 44 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-12 rating in 31 appearances.