Morrissey (lower body) will not return before the end of Winnipeg's first-round series against Vegas, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Morrissey logged just 1:14 of ice time Saturday before exiting the contest. He was a huge part of Winnipeg's defense during the regular season, providing 16 goals, 76 points, 89 hits and 119 blocks in 78 outings while averaging 24:14. Dylan Samberg, who averaged 14:11 over the first two playoff contests this year, might be asked to do more in Morrissey's absence.