Jets' Josh Morrissey: Earns power-play helper
Morrissey provided a power-play assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Morrissey set up Mathieu Perreault's second-period tally. Friday was Morrissey's second game back since an upper-body cost him four contests. The 24-year-old defenseman has reached the 30-point threshold for the second straight year. He's added 116 shots, 56 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 63 outings.
