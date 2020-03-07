Morrissey provided a power-play assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Morrissey set up Mathieu Perreault's second-period tally. Friday was Morrissey's second game back since an upper-body cost him four contests. The 24-year-old defenseman has reached the 30-point threshold for the second straight year. He's added 116 shots, 56 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 63 outings.