Morrissey was credited with a pair of assists Monday, helping the Jets to a 4-0 victory over the Blues.

Morrissey, who fell one helper shy of matching his career high last season, appears poised to challenge the 26 assists he posted in 2019-20. Through six outings, the 2013 first-round draft pick already has five assists. Morrissey also added two shots and three blocks against the Blues.