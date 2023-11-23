Morrissey had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

He opened the scoring at 5:29 of the first period when he put in rebound from the left circle. The assist came on the power play. Morrisey has been on a tear of late. He has two consecutive two-point games and eight points (two goals, six assists) in his last four games. Overall, the defender has 18 points in as many games, which puts him on track to replicate his enormous 76-point campaign from last season. Morrissey's ascension into the NHL's top-10 offensive defenders is real.