Having served his suspension, Morrissey will be available for Game 1 against Nashville.

Morrissey's absence for Game 5 versus the Jets on Friday didn't seem to affect the Jets much as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Minnesota. The 22-year-old's replacement, Tucker Poolman, saw just 12:19 of ice time and will almost certainly be relegated to the press box with Morrissey back in action.