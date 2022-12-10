Morrissey was credited with two primary assists during a 3-1 victory over the host Blackhawks on Friday.

Morrissey, who has collected at least one assist in four straight games, earned helpers on the Jets' first two tallies Friday, including Blake Wheeler's game-winning marker 56 seconds into the second period. The 27-year-old defenseman has produced three multi-point efforts in his past seven appearances. Morrissey earned a plus-2 rating Friday but did not record a shot on goal in a game-high 26:54 of ice time.