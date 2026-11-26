Morrissey tallied a goal, recorded a plus-2 rating, put two shots on net and had two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Morrissey's tally late in Wednesday's first period was his second goal over his last four games. Since returning from a wrist injury, the 31-year-old blueliner has been highly effective with six points, a plus-12 rating, 19 shots on net, 10 hits and 16 blocked shots over eight contests. While his season totals might take a hit at the end of the campaign due to his 14-game absence, Morrissey is more than capable of producing just below a point-per-game pace moving forward while maintaining strong category coverage.