Morrissey scored a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Morrissey's point streak is up to seven games after his game-tying tally at 3:45 of the first period. The 30-year-old defenseman has four goals and seven assists during the streak, which is just a further showcase of his steady offense from the Jets' top pairing. He's up to five goals, 22 points, 36 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 20 outings overall. After being limited to 14 goals and 62 points in 80 regular-season contests a year ago, Morrissey is on pace to push for career-best production in all of the offensive categories in 2025-26.