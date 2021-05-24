Morrissey scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist, logged four hits and blocked four shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Morrissey was crucial to the Jets' third-period rally -- he set up Blake Wheeler's tally to get within a goal before netting the equalizer only 16 seconds later. The 26-year-old blueliner has made his presence felt with 14 hits through three playoff contests. In the regular season, Morrissey had 21 points, 86 blocked shots, 78 hits and 25 PIM in 56 games. He'll continue to see big minutes as a member of the Jets' top four on the blue line.