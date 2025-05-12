Morrissey threaded an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Morrissey's hands and vision were on full display when he danced around the Stars' Colin Blackwell inside the blue line and found Nino Niederreiter for a one-timer to tie the game at 2-2, but the Jets were blanked by Jake Oettinger the rest of the way. Morrissey has earned a helper in back-to-back outings after sitting out Game 1 due to an upper-body injury, and he'll be heavily relied upon for offense again in Game 4 on Tuesday as the Jets try to avoid a 3-1 series deficit. The 30-year-old defenseman has logged no less than 22:39 of ice time in both matchups since returning to the lineup, so he doesn't seem to be bothered by the injury that knocked him out of Game 7 in the first round against St. Louis.