According to coach Rick Bowness, Morrissey (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Toronto on Saturday, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Morrissey absorbed a shot from Matthew Knies in the first period Wednesday and was unable to return. Morrissey practiced Friday and is likely to play Saturday, but the Jets won't be sure until closer to game time. Morrissey has seven goals, 26 assists, 118 shots on goal and 67 blocked shots in 46 games this season.