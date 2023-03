Morrissey (lower body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Carolina, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Morrissey stayed out for extra work at Tuesday's morning skate after taking line rushes alongside Neal Pionk. The former sat out Sunday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay after leaving Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida early in the third period. If Morrissey can't play, Kyle Capobianco will be in the lineup.