Morrissey posted an assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Morrissey has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, earning a goal and eight helpers in that span. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to look good under new head coach Rick Bowness, who has given Morrissey prime ice time with the Jets' biggest names. Morrissey has earned it with a goal, 11 assists, 22 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 14 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 12 contests. He should continue to be a well-rounded defenseman for fantasy managers.