Morrissey notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The loss was not from a lack of effort from Morrissey as he was on the ice for almost half the game, playing 34 shifts while notching 27:21 TOI. His assist late in the third period was too late, as only 12 seconds remained after the Jets cut the lead to 4-2. The 28-year old defenseman added two shots, one hit, a minus-2 rating and two blocked shots. The Jets are off for the NHL All-Star break and will return on Feb. 6 when they visit the Penguins.