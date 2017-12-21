Morrissey picked up the primary assist on Brandon Tanev's game-winning goal against the Predators on Tuesday.

Morrissey won a battle for the puck along the boards and was able to spring Tanev out of the zone and down the ice. The 22-year-old Morrissey is capitalizing on his addition ice time -- over two minutes higher than his season average -- due to the injury to Dustin Byfuglien (upper body), by registering four points in his previous five games.