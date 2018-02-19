Morrissey picked up an assist against the Panthers on Sunday.

The tally gave Morrissey his 15th helper of the season, setting a new career high. The 22-year-old needs just one goal to tie his rookie campaign in which he tickled the twine on six occasions. The defenseman is logging nearly a minute more of ice time this year, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see him outperforming his 2016-17 numbers.