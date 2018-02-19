Jets' Josh Morrissey: Garners helper Sunday
Morrissey picked up an assist against the Panthers on Sunday.
The tally gave Morrissey his 15th helper of the season, setting a new career high. The 22-year-old needs just one goal to tie his rookie campaign in which he tickled the twine on six occasions. The defenseman is logging nearly a minute more of ice time this year, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see him outperforming his 2016-17 numbers.
More News
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Garners assist Tuesday•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Racks up double-digit hits•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Sees minutes drop versus Minnesota•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Garners assist for Canada•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Playing in Worlds for Canada•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Scores power-play goal in Friday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...