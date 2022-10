Morrissey produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Morrissey set up his defense partner, Neal Pionk, for a third-period tally. This was Morrissey's third assist in four games this season as he continues to supply steady offense and defense on the top pairing. The 27-year-old blueliner has added a plus-1 rating, six shots on goal, five hits and seven blocked shots while averaging 21:41 of ice time per game.