Morrissey posted a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Morrissey continues to chip in offense regularly from the blue line, as he's up to six helpers in seven games. This was his first power-play point of the year -- he picked up 15 of his 37 points with the man advantage last season. The 27-year-old defenseman has added 13 blocked shots, 13 PIM, seven hits, nine shots on net and a plus-2 rating to round out a solid stat line. He's in a position to succeed on offense with first-pairing minutes and time on the top power-play unit.