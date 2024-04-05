Morrissey notched two assists, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Morrissey was on the receiving end of an elbow from Martin Pospisil in the second period, but the Jets' top defenseman came out of the encounter no worse for wear. With five points over his last three contests, Morrissey is heating up on offense again. He's at 63 points (16 on the power play), 192 shots on net, 86 hits, 100 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating through 76 appearances this season.