Morrissey logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Morrissey set up an Alex Iafallo tally in the second period. After a stretch of 16 points over eight contests, Morrissey has cooled off with two assists over his last four outings. He's still a high-end defenseman on offense with eight goals, 45 helpers, 159 shots on net, 70 hits, 85 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 64 games this year.