Jets' Josh Morrissey: Given qualifying offer
Morrissey was tendered a qualifying offer by the Jets on Monday.
Considering Morrissey missed just one game in the previous two seasons and logged over 20 minutes of ice time per game last year, there was little chance he wasn't going to be given a qualifying offer. The team may wait to sign the 22-year-old to a long-term deal until it knows whether Paul Stastny will be returning and, if so, for how much.
