Morrissey (lower body) is back to full health after being injured during Winnipeg's first-round playoff series against Vegas, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Morrissey sat out the final two contests of the series after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of a 5-4 double overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3. He told NHL.com on Saturday that he is "100 percent ready to go" and there are "no lingering issues at all." Morrissey broke out offensively last season with 16 goals and 76 points in 78 games. He should have another productive year in 2023-24 despite Winnipeg's roster undergoing plenty of changes during the offseason.