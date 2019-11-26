Jets' Josh Morrissey: Good to go Wednesday
Morrissey (lower body) will be in the lineup against San Jose on Wednesday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Morrissey was given some time off from practice due to his lower-body injury, but won't miss any games. That's good news for a Jets blue line that will be missing Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) for the next three games. The 24-year-old Morrissey is stuck in a three-game pointless streak and has been bumped from the top power-play unit in favor of Neal Pionk.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.