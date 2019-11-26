Morrissey (lower body) will be in the lineup against San Jose on Wednesday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Morrissey was given some time off from practice due to his lower-body injury, but won't miss any games. That's good news for a Jets blue line that will be missing Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) for the next three games. The 24-year-old Morrissey is stuck in a three-game pointless streak and has been bumped from the top power-play unit in favor of Neal Pionk.