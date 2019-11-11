Jets' Josh Morrissey: Grabs assist in win
Morrissey earned an assist on Mark Scheifele's game-winning goal over the Stars on Sunday.
Morrissey may be flying under the radar due to his six-game goal drought but has racked up four helpers and 15 shots over that stretch. The blueliner is on pace to top his career-high from last season in which he recorded 31 points in 59 games. The 24-year-old will look to end his goalless streak versus Colorado on Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.