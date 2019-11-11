Morrissey earned an assist on Mark Scheifele's game-winning goal over the Stars on Sunday.

Morrissey may be flying under the radar due to his six-game goal drought but has racked up four helpers and 15 shots over that stretch. The blueliner is on pace to top his career-high from last season in which he recorded 31 points in 59 games. The 24-year-old will look to end his goalless streak versus Colorado on Tuesday.