Morrissey notched an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Morrissey left Tuesday's game versus the Predators with a lower-body injury, but he didn't miss any time. He's seen his usual heavy workload over the last two contests, so fantasy managers can assume the 29-year-old blueliner is fine. Morrissey is up to five goals, 39 points, 90 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 44 appearances.