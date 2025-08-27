Morrissey (knee) is at full health ahead of training camp, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports Wednesday.

Morrissey is on Team Canada's list for its Olympic orientation camp, and he is participating on the ice. Morrissey suffered a similar injury to his opposite knee a couple of years ago, and he was able to get back to on-ice activities earlier in the summer, so he has had a fairly normal offseason routine. In addition to his Olympic hopes, the 30-year-old is poised to play a massive role on the Jets' top pairing and first power-play unit in the 2025-26 NHL campaign. He exceeded the 60-point mark for the third year in a row during the 2024-25 regular season.