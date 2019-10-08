Jets' Josh Morrissey: Held out Tuesday
Morrissey (upper body) won't suit up for Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Following Monday's practice session, Morrissey was given the green light to play versus the Penguins, but it appears he will be held out after dealing with additional symptoms. With the defenseman on the shelf, Carl Dahlstrom will likely see an uptick in ice time while the recently recalled Sami Niku slots into the lineup.
