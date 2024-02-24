Morrissey registered three assists, four shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Morrissey is starting to get his offense going again with six helpers over his last three games. He had picked up that many points over his previous 19 outings. The 28-year-old defenseman has seven goals, 34 assists, 136 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-20 rating over 55 appearances in a top-pairing role. He's not anywhere near his 76-point pace from last season, but he's still a reliable fantasy blueliner.