Morrissey notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Morrissey set up the second of Kyle Connor's two first-period tallies. Through nine games this year, Morrissey has four assists -- two of which have come with the man advantage. The blueliner has added 12 shots on goal, 10 blocks and a minus-2 rating. His role on the top pairing is fairly safe, but Neal Pionk lingers on the second power-play unit and he could move to the first unit should Morrissey suffer through an extended dry spell.