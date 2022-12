Morrissey was credited with a first-period assist during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Panthers.

Morrissey, who has collected 11 points over his past eight games, earned a secondary helper on Mark Scheifele's game-opening marker Tuesday. The 27-year-old defenseman has garnered a team-best 27 points in 24 outings. Morrissey, who skated on the top pairing and contributed two shots, two PIM and three blocks Tuesday, has collected six assists during his past five games.