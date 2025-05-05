Morrissey (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Game 7 against the Blues, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Morrissey saw just 2:09 of ice time and went minus-2 prior to exiting in the first period. The left-shot blueliner went to the locker room after being hit by Oskar Sundqvist, and while Morrissey was able to return after that, he left for good after levying a hit on Mathieu Joseph. Considering Morrissey isn't able to finish the game in a must-win situation, the 30-year-old's availability would be in serious question for a potential second-round series against Dallas if the Jets are able to get past the Blues.