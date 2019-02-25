Jets' Josh Morrissey: Injury details pending
The Jets are focusing on travel arrangements back to Winnipeg, so there may not be another update on Morrissey (upper body) until Tuesday morning, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Morrisey was hit along the boards in the third period of Sunday's road game against the Coyotes and he could be seen favoring his left arm. The Jets play host to the Wild on Tuesday evening, so expect an update on Morrisey to surface before that contest. The Calgary native has been terrific this season, as he's posted six goals and a career-high 25 assists through 59 games -- not to mention another 107 blocked shots over that span.
