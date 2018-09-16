Morrissey signed a two-year, $6.3 million deal with Winnipeg on Sunday.

The 23-year-old blueliner played in 163 games with the Jets over the last two years, totaling 13 goals and 46 points. He's established himself as a vital member of Winnipeg's defensive group and figures to be in a top-pair role for the 2018-19 campaign.

