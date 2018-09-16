Jets' Josh Morrissey: Inks two-year deal with Jets
Morrissey signed a two-year, $6.3 million deal with Winnipeg on Sunday.
The 23-year-old blueliner played in 163 games with the Jets over the last two years, totaling 13 goals and 46 points. He's established himself as a vital member of Winnipeg's defensive group and figures to be in a top-pair role for the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Not listed on camp roster•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Given qualifying offer•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Lights lamp in series loss to Vegas•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Eligible to return•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Banned for Game 5•
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: League reviewing controversial cross-check•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...