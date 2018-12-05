Jets' Josh Morrissey: Late scratch Tuesday
Morrissey has a lower-body injury and won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Islanders.
Morrissey works on the Jets' top defensive pairing and power-play unit. His next chance to enter the lineup is Friday against the Blues, and his absence will allow Nelson Nogier to enter the lineup.
