Morrissey scored a power-play goal, dished two assists and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Morrissey has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the Jets' last nine games, with the lone exception being last Tuesday's shutout loss to the Kings. The 30-year-old blueliner had two points, including his goal, in the first period, and he added a power-play helper on Gabriel Vilardi's tally in the third. Morrissey is up to three goals, 16 points (four on the power play), 30 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 16 contests. All three of his goals have come in the last six games.