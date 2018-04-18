Morrissey will be subjected to a league hearing Wednesday for cross-checking Eric Staal during Tuesday's eventual 2-0 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Morrissey insists that the cross-check to the neck of Staal was "a complete accident," as relayed from Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun, and while no penalty was called and Staal didn't leave the game injured, the NHL's Department of Player Safety will still take a long look at the controversial play.