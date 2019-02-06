Jets' Josh Morrissey: Leaves with injury Tuesday
Morrissey (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Sharks.
This injury represents a big blow, as Morrissey's in the midst of a breakout season, having already racked up a career-high 29 points through 51 games, including an assist prior to departing this one. Winnipeg's next game comes Thursday in Montreal, so expect another update on Morrissey's status prior to that contest.
