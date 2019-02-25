Jets' Josh Morrissey: Leaves with upper body injury
Morrissey left Sunday's loss to the Coyotes with an upper body injury after getting hit along the boards in the third period, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Sun reports.
Morrissey left the game immediately, holding his left arm. Coach Paul Maurice said after the game that he'd have no update until the team returned home Monday. With Dustin Byfuglien out again, losing Morrissey could really test the Jets' depth on the blue line. We'll see if that inspires them to make a trade before Monday's deadline.
