Morrissey recorded three assists, including two on the power play, in Friday's 6-0 shutout victory over the Ducks.

Morrissey can be a tough player to gauge on a per-game basis. While the top-pairing defenseman has been blanked offensively in 32 games this season, he's earned exactly one point 18 times, and there have been 16 box-score multipliers from Morrissey in 2023-24. On a macro level, he's very much among the elite blueliners based on eight goals, 48 assists and a plus-22 rating through 66 contests. The alternate captain, who also has 14 power-play points, is earning $6.25 million AAV on an eight-year deal that takes him through the 2027-28 season.