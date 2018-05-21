Jets' Josh Morrissey: Lights lamp in series loss to Vegas
Morrissey was the lone goal-scorer for the Jets in Sunday's 2-1 series loss to the Golden Knights.
Morrisey tied it up in the first period, driving home a slap shot following Bryan Little's faceoff win. This was the defenseman's first goal of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, and it had given the home crowd some hope before fourth-liner Ryan Reaves of the Golden Knights silenced Bell MTS Place with what turned out to be the game-winning goal in the second frame. Dustin Byfuglien is undoubtedly the most popular blueliner on the Jets, but fantasy owners shouldn't forget about Morrisey in drafts come fall. After all, he compiled 26 points, 139 hits and 168 blocked shots to complement a plus-15 rating for a solid two-way profile over the course of the regular season.
